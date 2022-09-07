TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2022 Phase 1 Result Declared: Steps To Check

TSCHE, Telangana State Council of Higher Education declared the TS EAMCET (Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test) Seat Allotment 2022 Results for Phase 1 on 06 September 2022. Eligible candidates can check their results from the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.

To access the results, candidates have to use their personal login credentials like roll number/application number, date of birth, and other details as required.

The process for fee payment commenced on 06 September and will close on 13 September. The second Seat Allotment 2022 Results list will be released on 04 October 2022. To know further information, visit the official website.

Let us know about how to check the phase 1 results of TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2022.