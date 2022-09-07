TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2022 Phase 1 Result Declared: Steps To Check
TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Phase 1 has been declared, 2nd allotment list will be out on 04 October.
TSCHE, Telangana State Council of Higher Education declared the TS EAMCET (Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test) Seat Allotment 2022 Results for Phase 1 on 06 September 2022. Eligible candidates can check their results from the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.
To access the results, candidates have to use their personal login credentials like roll number/application number, date of birth, and other details as required.
The process for fee payment commenced on 06 September and will close on 13 September. The second Seat Allotment 2022 Results list will be released on 04 October 2022. To know further information, visit the official website.
Let us know about how to check the phase 1 results of TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2022.
The registration process for EAMCET 2nd phase counselling will start from 28 September till 29 September 2022. Candidates who have already booked their slots can apply for the certificate verification till 30 September.
TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2022 Phase 1 (First Round) Results Announced: How To Check?
Go to the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.
On the home page search for the direct link of 'TS EAMCET 2022 First Allotment List '.
Click on the link and a candidate login page will show up.
Enter the login details as asked.
Hit the login option.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print for future references.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.