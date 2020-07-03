Tripura Board Class 10 Result 2020 Out: Direct Link Available Here

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the result of class 10 board exams. The result has been announced on the official website at - tripuraresults.nic.in

Tripura Board Madhyamik result 2020 has been declared. This year the pass percentage is 69.49 percent. Students who appeared for the class 10 examination can now visit the official website and check their respective results. Students will be required to have their respective roll numbers and other information before checking the result.

A total 48,994 candidates appeared for the class 10 exams this year of which 22,836 are males and 26,158 are females.

The direct link and steps to download the TBBSE class 10 result are given down below: