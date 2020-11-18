TN NEET 2020 Provisional Merit List Released, Check Steps Here
Students whose name reflect in the provisional list will be offered preferential admission in colleges in the state.
The Directorate of Medical Education, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 17 November, released the provisional rank list of the 7.5 percent government quota for Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (TN NEET) 2020.
The Directorate will release the complete merit list for 2020 for reminding seat soon. Candidates whose name reflect in the provisional list will be offered preferential admission in various colleges in the state.
Candidates who have their name in the rank list can download the TN NEET 2020 counselling call letter by using their NEET 2020 application number and date of birth.
How to Check TN NEET 2020 Provisional Merit List
- Visit the official website: tnhealth.tn.gov.in/
- On the homepage, click on the notification tab
- A new page will be opened, click on the link for TN NEET 2020 provisional merit list
- TN NEET 2020 provisional merit list will be displayed in PDF format
- Download the rank list and search for your name
