TN NEET 2020 Provisional Merit List Released, Check Steps Here 

The Directorate of Medical Education, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 17 November, released the provisional rank list of the 7.5 percent government quota for Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (TN NEET) 2020.

The Directorate will release the complete merit list for 2020 for reminding seat soon. Candidates whose name reflect in the provisional list will be offered preferential admission in various colleges in the state.

Candidates who have their name in the rank list can download the TN NEET 2020 counselling call letter by using their NEET 2020 application number and date of birth.