‘Won’t Allow 3-Language Formula’: TN Parties’ United Front on NEP

The Tamil Nadu government and the Opposition in the state seem to be united in their disapproval of the three-language formula in the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

"Three-language formula in NEP is painful and saddening. I appeal to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to reconsider. Let the states implement as per the policy," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said in a statement released on Monday, 3 August.

He stated that the government has planned to reject the three-language policy and will continue with the two-language policy practised so far.

The NEP recommends that all students will learn three languages in their school under the 'formula' and at least two of the three languages should be native to India. For example, if a student in Chennai is learning Tamil and English, he/she will have to choose to learn another Indian language. Though the policy dictates that the states can decide on what the third language would be, political parties in Tamil Nadu have pointed out that this could lead to Hindi imposition.

The chief minister mentioned in his statement about how several leaders like late Chief Ministers Anna Durai, MGR and Jayalalithaa have been consistent in expressing their opposition to the imposition of Hindi.