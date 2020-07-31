‘New Education Policy Has Issues, Saffronisation Not One of Them’

Congress MP and former HRD Minister of State, Dr Shashi Tharoor, shares the hits and misses of the New Education Policy 2020 in this exclusive interview with The Quint.

While appreciating the New Education Policy 2020, announced by HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, for its “flexibility” and “ambition” Tharoor raises some of his concerns. While Dr Pokhriyal had discussed an earlier version of the NEP with all the parties, and was receptive of suggestions, the new draft was not discussed in the last two parliament sessions, he says.