Part 2: Hits and Misses of NEP Reforms for Higher Education

Indian education is going to see some sweeping changes being made to its current structure thanks to the New Education Policy or the NEP 2020.

For schools, the NEP aims to move away from the idea of rote learning and high stakes board exams and focus more on an experiential and skill based learning.

For higher education it’s almost a comprehensive revamp of the current structure that includes dismantling regulators of higher education such as the UGC, AICTE and NCTE and bringing back the four-year multidisciplinary undergraduate programme.