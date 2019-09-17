Hindi Imposition? Here’s What We Think – In Our Mother Tongue
Here’s what we say about our mother tongue, in our mother tongue!
(This piece was first published on 17 September 2019 and has been republished in the light of actor Ajay Devgn's remark hailing Hindi as the 'national language.')
Feeling threatened by the possibility of Hindi imposition in your state?
Or are you a proponent of the three language formula?
Either way, it's time to celebrate your mother tongue. Because it's more than just a language. Here's what the mother tongue means to us. Here's what we have to say about our mother tongue, in our mother tongue.
Watch this space for voices on the issue from multiple sides.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.