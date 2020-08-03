NEP: Mandarin 'Dropped' From Foreign Languages, Edu Min Clarifies

“A choice of foreign language(s) (for example, French, German, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese) would be offered and available to interested students to choose as elective(s) during secondary school,” the draft policy document, released in 2019, had said.

In the final version, that sentence was changed to:

"In addition to high quality offerings in Indian languages and English, foreign languages, such as Korean, Japanese, Thai, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian, will also be offered at the secondary level.”

Senior officials told The Hindu that joint consultations between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over the issue has been on for over a year.

Speaking to the publication, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare said that the list was only a list of examples and not an exhaustive list of all the languages that are allowed. Schools are free to offer other languages, he said.

The report further mentions that there are "security concerns" that the government has over Mandarin being used as a language of instruction in Indian educational institutes.

The apparent omission of Mandarin can be seen in the context of rising tensions between India and China along the border of the two countries.