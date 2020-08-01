The Quint’s Newsletter: Will NEP 2020 Pass the Test? 

Remember the scene from 3 Idiots in which Aamir Khan questions rote learning which doesn't allow for a deeper understanding of the subject? The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has seemingly taken a cue from that scene.

With a focus on "learning how to learn", the NEP 2020 is a document that dreams of an India in which school exams are replaced by continuous assessment and colleges metamorphose into centres of multidisciplinary learning. It is a broad vision – a roadmap of sorts – for an overhaul in the Indian education system that will take at least a couple of decades to implement.

But what are the hits and what are the misses?