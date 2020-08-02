Won’t Impose Any Language on States: Education Minister on NEP

Amid controversy and confusion over the National Education Policy’s emphasis on mother tongue as the medium of instruction till class five, Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday, 2 August, said that the central government will not impose any language on any state.

Responding to a tweet by former Union minister and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnanan, Dr Pokhriyal tweeted in Tamil, saying, “ We look forward to your guidance in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) in Tamil Nadu. I would like to reiterate that the Central Government will not impose any language on any state.”