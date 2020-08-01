‘60-70% Demands Met’: Decoding Hindutva Impact on NEP 2020

India got a new education policy after 34 years and right-wing organisations workings towards educational reforms are jubilant because they feel they have had a major say in the final policy. They claim that most of their suggestions have been incorporated in the final version.

Welcoming the NEP 2020, KG Suresh, the spokesperson of one of the Hindutva outfits ,Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal (BSM) said, “60-70 percent of our demands have been accommodated in some form or the other.”