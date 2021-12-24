SSC CGL 2021: Tier 1 Exam Notification Out Now, Check Details at ssc.nic.in
The SSC CGL 2021 tier 1 exam notification has been released on ssc.nic.in.
The official notification regarding the Tier 1 exam of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2021, has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).
According to the notice, the SSC CGL exam 2021 shall be conducted in April 2022. Interested candidates can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in and fill in the registration form.
The SSC CGL exam 2021 is being conducted to recruit people for various posts under the Group B and Group C of different central government departments, ministries and organisations.
Candidates must note that the registration process has already begun and those who are applying must submit their respective registration forms latest by 23 January 2022.
The SSC CGL exam 2021 will be a Computer-Based-Exam (CBE) so candidates must be prepared for it.
Also, only when candidates have passed the Tier 1 examination of SSC CGL 2021, will they stand to be eligible for the Tier 2 and 3 of the recruitment process.
Please check below to find a simple step by step guide to apply for the SSC CGL 2021 exam.
SSC CGL 2021 Tier 1 Exam: How to apply?
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
Click on the link that reads 'SSC CGL 2021' available on the homepage.
Enter the required details such as name, age, and other details
Upload your signature and photo, and double check all the details you have filled in the application form.
Once you are satisfied, pay the application fee and submit.
Download the confirmation page of your application form and take a print out for future reference.
Candidates must note that all those interested in the SSC CGL 2021 tier 1 exam, will be required to pay an application fees of Rs 100.
However, women and candidates belonging to scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), persons with disabilities (PwD) and ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from payment of the fee.
Please refer below for important dates pertaining to the SSC CGL 2021 Tier 1 Exam
SSC CGL 2021 Tier 1 Exam: Important Dates
Dates to submit online applications: 23 December 2021 to 23 January 2022
Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 23 January 2022, at 11:30 PM
Last date and time for making online fee payment: 25 January 2022, at 11:30 PM
Last date and time for generation of offline challan: 26 January 2022, at 11:30 PM
Last date for payment through challan (during working hours of Bank): 27 January 2022
Application form correction window, including online payment: 28 January 2022 to 1 February 2022, by 11:30 PM.
Schedule of SSC CGL 2021 Tier 1 exam: April 2022
For more information on the SSC CGL 2021 tier 1 exam, please check this space regularly and visit the official website of SSC mentioned above.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.