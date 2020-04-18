Unable to Focus on Studies During Lockdown? Here Are a Few Tips!
With schools and colleges shutting down due to the novel coronavirus lockdown, self-study is the norm now more than ever. Most schools and colleges in India have moved towards online classes and being focused in these new classroom environments may be daunting tasks. It’s important to note that this downtime is when you can cover most of your syllabus, without the added headache of homework or even dressing up for school.
Here are some tips for self-studying and making sure you ace in an online school environment:
Make a Study Plan
The first step is to create a study plan. You can set reminders on your phone or use a wall planner. The study plan can be created around the topics that need to be covered and assign time according to your understanding of the topic.
Make a weekly or monthly timeline of what you will study and how many chapters or questions you want to cover each day. These goals should be visible to you on your wall. At the start, you may see it as impossible but ticking of each day and seeing your past progress will act as a motivator to your study.
Take Notes
It is important to take notes while you study. Include all details of the source and ensure that you note down the page numbers of each information you select.
Do remember that note-taking does not mean that you copy down every word given in the book. It is very important to summarise what you study in your own words. Noting down things will help you structure your thoughts when answering questions during class or even during an exam.
Online Video Tutorials
Your school teacher is not the only resource you have in your reach. If you are unable to understand a topic in class, there are multiple platforms and videos that you can find online that will help you comprehend a tedious topic. The Ministry of Human Resource Development has made all SWAYAM courses free for students. Students can also access video tutorials on YouTube.
Test Yourself
Assessing your progress is an important part of studying. While self-studying, students can take mock tests and quizzes available online to evaluate their knowledge in the subject/topic. Ask your parents or siblings to quiz you on topics that you have recently studied.
Read More Than Your Textbooks
Reading a newspaper everyday will help your reading and comprehension skills. It will also help you learn new words or facts that you may not be aware of.
Take a Break
And last but not the least, relax. Self-study requires that you take well-placed breaks and don't stress. Taking regular breaks from study is important to re-energise your mind.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has joined hands with the Centre's Fit India Mission to give students free live fitness classes during the coronavirus lockdown period.
The daily sessions will be conducted by fitness experts like Aliya Imran, nutritionist Puja Makhija, emotional wellness expert Dr Jitendra Nagpal, yoga professional Heena Bhimani and several others would be instructing the sessions.