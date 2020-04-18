Unable to Focus on Studies During Lockdown? Here Are a Few Tips!

With schools and colleges shutting down due to the novel coronavirus lockdown, self-study is the norm now more than ever. Most schools and colleges in India have moved towards online classes and being focused in these new classroom environments may be daunting tasks. It’s important to note that this downtime is when you can cover most of your syllabus, without the added headache of homework or even dressing up for school.

Here are some tips for self-studying and making sure you ace in an online school environment:

Make a Study Plan

The first step is to create a study plan. You can set reminders on your phone or use a wall planner. The study plan can be created around the topics that need to be covered and assign time according to your understanding of the topic.

Make a weekly or monthly timeline of what you will study and how many chapters or questions you want to cover each day. These goals should be visible to you on your wall. At the start, you may see it as impossible but ticking of each day and seeing your past progress will act as a motivator to your study.