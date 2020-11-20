Schools in Mumbai to Remain Shut Till 31 Dec, Won’t Open on 23 Nov

The BMC officials stated that the move reflects apprehensions over a possible second wave of the pandemic sweeping through the city, reported NDTV.

The Maharashtra government had earlier announced that the schools will reopen for class 9 to class 12 and the junior college from 23 November. The Maharashtra government had also issued guidelines that allowed students to continue studying from home. Those looking to attend school had to submit a letter of consent from their parents, reported NDTV.

The state education department also made it compulsory for teachers to undergo an RT-PCR test for COVID-19 before the schools reopen.