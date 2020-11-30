Schools, Colleges to Remain closed in Jammu, Kashmir till 31 Dec

All schools, colleges and higher educational institutes in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed till 31 December in view of rising COVID-19 cases, according to an order issued by the Union Territory administration.

“Class 9-12 students can visit schools on a voluntary basis. Cinemas can open with 50 percent capacity. 100 guests are allowed in marriage functions,” the UT administration said. Only students who reside outside of containment zones are permitted to visit schools.

“All schools, colleges, higher educational institutions (including Anganwadi centres), etc will continue to remain closed till December 31, 2020 except training institutions run by the central/state government,” the UT administration further said in its order.

According to the order, only 50 percent of teaching and non-teaching staff shall be permitted to be called to schools for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work, in areas outside containment zones only.