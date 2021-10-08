SC Allows Schools to Take Appropriate Legal Action to Recover Outstanding Fees

The Supreme Court, in its order dated 1 October 2021, has clarified that school managements are allowed to take legal actions in order to recover the fees from the students who haven't paid it on time.

Earlier this year, in May, the court directed school managements to not debar any student from attending classes on account of non-payment of fees.

However, a miscellaneous application filed by 'Progressive Schools Association' sought clarification that Supreme Court judgment dated 3 May 2021, does not prohibit the schools from taking coercive action against the students who have failed to pay the installments as per the arrangement predicated in the stated judgment.