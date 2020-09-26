Bihar, Tripura & Tamil Nadu to Reopen Schools for Classes 9-12

Bihar - Schools In the state will reopen partially for students from classes 9 to 12, only after consent from parents. Only 50 percent teaching, non-teaching staff and 30 percent students from outside containment zones will be allowed on any given day. Wearing of masks and carrying sanitisers are compulsory.

Tamil Nadu - The southern state has decided to allow students from classes 9 to 12 in schools from 1 October on a voluntary basis. Students of the said classes will be divided into two batches – batch one will come in on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, batch two on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturday. Apart from thermal screening and masks, Tamil Nadu has also asked schools to ensure contactless attendance.

Tripura - Tripura will reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 from 5 October. Around 50 percent teachers would attend schools on a rotation basis, while adding that schools for rest of the classes will be reopened in a phased manner after reviewing the situation.