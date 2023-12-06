35,590 SC, ST Students Died By Suicide Between 2019-2021: Govt in Parliament

As many as 35,950 students, from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), lost their lives to suicide between 2019-2021 in India.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Abbaiah Narayanaswamy, told the Parliament on Tuesday, 5 December, that there is “no information regarding the number of SC, ST students committed suicides due to the social discrimination in the country.”