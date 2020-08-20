SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Cancellation of CBSE Compartment Exam

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 20 August, dismissed a petition filed by students seeking the cancellation of compartment examinations to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education for students who have appeared in class 10 and 12 board exams.

A three-judge bench comprising justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and Sanjiv Khanna dismissed the petition while adding that a ‘separate substantive’ petition needs to be filed since the board has issued clarification explaining why these exams need to be conducted.