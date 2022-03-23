GATE 2022: Scorecard Released on 22 March, Here's All You Need To Know

The GATE results for 2022 have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. Candidates who appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Tests of Engineering can check their scorecard and download the same from the official website of IIT Kharagpur.

As per the reports by Careers360, the toppers and candidates who appeared for GATE 2022 mentioned that their results link were activated by the night of 22 March 2022.

The director of GATE, Dr Umesh Dhande, said, "The scorecard was released yesterday around 9 pm, available to download at the website gate.iitkgp.ac.in."