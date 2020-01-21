Reciting Preamble Mandatory in Schools From 26 Jan in Maharashtra

Starting 26 January, students in schools across Maharashtra will have to compulsorily read out the preamble to the Constitution during their morning assemblies, state minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Tuesday, 21 January.

Reading of the preamble is the part of the "sovereignty of constitution, welfare of all" campaign, a state government circular said.

"Students will recite the preamble to the Constitution so that they know its importance. It is an old GR. But we will implement it from 26 January" the school education minister, who is a Congress MLA, told reporters here.