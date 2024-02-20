Rajasthan RBSE 8th Board Timetable Released: Exam Starts From 28 March; Details

Rajasthan Board 8th Timetable has been released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on the official websites, rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the examination schedule, the RBSE Class 8th board exam will commence from 28 March and conclude on 4 April 2024.
Candidates who are appearing in the RBSE 8th Board exam this year can download the timetable PDF from the aforementioned websites by following the below steps. The RBSE 8th board timetable 2024 mentions all the essential information about the forthcoming board exams including dates, timings, subjects, examination instructions, and more.
RBSE 8th Board Exam Start Date
The RBSE 8th Board exam will start from 28 March 2024.
RBSE 8th Board Exam End Date
The RBSE 8th Board exam will end on 4 April 2024.
This year, approximately 31,457 students will appear in the RBSE 8th Board exam. The examination will be held across 312 different examination centres of the state.
RBSE 8th Board Time Table: Check Full Examination Schedule
The following is the full RBSE 8th Board Exam Timetable 2024.
28 March 2024: English
30 March 2024: Mathematics
1 April 2024: Science
2 April 2024: Social Studies
3 April 2024: Hindi
4 April 2024: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ Sindhi/ Gujarati (third language)
How and Where To Download RBSE 8th Time Table 2024
Follow the steps below to download the Rajasthan RBSE 8th Board timetable 2024.
Go to the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
On the appeared home page, go to the latest notifications and click on the direct link for 'RBSE 8th Time Table 2024'.
Click on this link and a PDF file will open on your computer screen.
Check the Rajasthan 8th board Timetable 2024 PDF carefully.
Download and print a copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)