Rajasthan Board Class 12 2020 Results Released, Direct Link Below

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results for 2020. Students who appeared for the class 12 exam can now check their result on the official website.

Candidates can check the examination results and download the mark sheets of the class 12 Rajasthan Board examinations through the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RBSE class 12 exams were scheduled from 5 Match to 3 April.