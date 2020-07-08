Rajasthan Board Class 12 2020 Results Released, Direct Link Below
Students can check their class 12 Rajasthan Board examinations on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results for 2020. Students who appeared for the class 12 exam can now check their result on the official website.
Candidates can check the examination results and download the mark sheets of the class 12 Rajasthan Board examinations through the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RBSE class 12 exams were scheduled from 5 Match to 3 April.
Steps to Check Rajasthan Class 12 Board Exam Result 2020
- Step 1: Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- Step 2: Click on direct link for Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2020
- Step 3: Enter the details mentioned on the hall ticket
- Step 4: Submit the information by clicking on the ‘Submit’ button
- Step 5: View and save the Rajasthan Class 12 Board Result 2020
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!