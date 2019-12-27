Question on ‘Terrorists’ in MP College Spark Row, Govt Intervenes
A question asking post-graduate political science students to explain the difference between "extremists" and "revolutionary terrorists" at Jiwaji University, Gwalior, has stirred controversy in Madhya Pradesh.
“Describe the activities of a) Revolutionary Terrorist. What is the difference between extremists and revolutionary terrorists?” read the question in a theory paper for Masters students in (Political Philosophy-III: Modern Indian Political Thought) on Friday, 20 December.
Taking note of the incident, Jitu Patwari, the Cabinet Minister of Higher Education in MP stated the question, adding that “it has been instructed to take action to whoever formed the question.”
“Terrorists are never revolutionary, and revolutionaries are never terrorists,” he added.
A week later, several student leaders of Government Post Graduate College, Guna, approached the principal and objected to the question.
Tiwari also apprised the university administration of the objection.
University PRO Dr KS Gujral said that a show-cause notice had been served to the Morena-based paper setter by the registrar, and he is required to give his explanation within 24 hours, according to The Indian Express.
Meanwhile Patwari stated that he has ordered a probe into the incident and assured strict action. He said that ever since he took over as the minister, he had ensured such mistakes are not repeated.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
