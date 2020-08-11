‘Pareeksha’: In A Film About Dalit Struggles, Where is Ambedkar?

In the film, the unethical behaviour of the teacher with Bulbul reminds us that the job of a teacher is not only to make the student learn new things, but also to ensure that every student is loved and accepted for who they are.

Moreover, the bullying faced by Bulbul on securing admission at the Sapphire International School manifests the insensitivity still prevalent among the upper caste children with regard to the struggles of downtrodden classes of the society.

At this point, it must be mentioned that discrimination is a learned behaviour, and children who show this behaviour are only imitating what has been taught to them by their parents and the social space they inhabit.

Private schools have glamourised education to the point of making it a commodity, excluding anyone who does not fit.