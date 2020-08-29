Poor Info & Communication Put College Freshers in Admission Crisis

Since the beginning of online classes, the stakeholders at various levels, including government authorities, schools and university administrations, and civil societies, have made endeavours to ease the struggles of incumbent students and find innovative ways to cope with provisioning of online classes.

However, the plight of those who are in the process of entering the higher education system hasn’t been able to attract our attention. The recent high school graduates or those we can call “the students in transition” are facing a debilitating atmosphere because of not only lockdown, deferment of board exams and results, but also because of mounting uncertainties regarding their admission into their choice of college.

The current batch of transitioning students is subjected to prolonged waiting periods, along with the dearth of information and untimely communication on the part of public universities regarding admissions. Where in general circumstances, the public universities like Delhi University, Jamia Millia or State Universities would have been conducting their mid-semester exams around this time, this year there is not even a trace of “freshers”( or as fondly called as “fucchas”) in these universities.

No doubt that university administrations are struggling with unprecedented challenges this year. However, what is inscrutable is the stark difference in the action and response-time taken by the public and private universities concerning the UG admission process.