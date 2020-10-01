71% Parents Not Willing to Send Kids to School, Suggests Survey

About 71 percent of parents surveyed across India are not willing to send their kids to school in India due to the coronavirus pandemic, shows a recent survey by a community social media platform.



While the number of coronavirus cases is rising sharply in India, the government has started reopening schools on a voluntary basis.



According to the latest report by LocalCircles, the number of parents willing to send their children to schools has dropped from 23 percent in August to 20 percent in September.

Schools and other educational institutes across India have been shut since mid-March due to the pandemic. According to the Unlock 5.0 guidelines, the decision to reopen schools and colleges has to be taken in consultation with the school’s management after assessing the situation and attendance is not mandatory in schools. Online learning would continue to be the preferred mode of teaching.



The total number of coronavirus infections in India has crossed 63 million and is very close to clocking over 1 lakh deaths.