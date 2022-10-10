OTET Registration 2022 Begins Today; Know About Exam Pattern & Steps to Apply

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha have begun the registration process for the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) today, 10 October 2022. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online from the official website at bseodisha.ac.in

The candidates have to submit the OTET application form on 19 October 2022 and the candidate has to score at least 60% in the TET examination. The candidates from the SC, ST, SEBC/ OBC, and Physically Handicapped category will be considered TET pass if they score 50%. TET score will be considered during the recruitment process. Have a look at the important dates, steps to apply, and exam pattern as well.