Odisha Class 12 Commerce Results to be Announced 11:30 AM Tomorrow
Students who appear for the examination can check the results on the official CHSE website- chseodisha.nic.in.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce the class 12 commerce stream results by 11:30 am Wednesday, 19 August. Students who appear for the examination can check the results on the official CHSE website- chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
The exams scheduled in March were not conducted due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent nationwide lockdown. The exams were later cancelled and the state government announced a special assessment scheme for evaluation.
As per the scheme, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, then an average mark will be calculated from the best three subjects he/she has appeared for.
The class 12 science stream result was also announced last week where a total of 72.33 percent students passed. The girls had outperformed boys securing a pass percentage of 75.02 percent.
How to Check CHSE Odisha Class 12 Commerce Board Exam Result 2020?
- Visit the website orissaresults.nic.in
- Click on the CHSE Odisha Class 12 result 2020 link provided
- Enter the registration number mentioned in the admit card
- Click on Submit
- Download the Odisha Board class 12 examination result 2020
