Odisha Class 12 Commerce Results to be Announced 11:30 AM Tomorrow

The exams scheduled in March were not conducted due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent nationwide lockdown. The exams were later cancelled and the state government announced a special assessment scheme for evaluation.

As per the scheme, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, then an average mark will be calculated from the best three subjects he/she has appeared for.

The class 12 science stream result was also announced last week where a total of 72.33 percent students passed. The girls had outperformed boys securing a pass percentage of 75.02 percent.