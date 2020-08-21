NTA Exam Dates: IGNOU, AIEEA, UGC-NET; Check Full DUET Timetable 

The National Testing Agency on Thursday, 20 August, released the schedule for various entrance examinations in the country. The exam dates for the following university entrance tests have been released:

Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020

Indira Gandhi National Open University OPENMAT (MBA Entrance Examination) 2020

UGC-National Eligiblity Test (UGC-NET) 2020

All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Phd Entrance Examination 2020

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA-Bachelors, Masters and PhD courses.

Candidates should note that admit cards indication roll number, centre, date, shift and timing of the exam, will be released 15 days before the date of the examination on the respective website of the institute.

The NTA has also released a detailed schedules for DUET 2020 admission exams for various courses. Time tables for the courses are detailed below: