Not Holding Final-Year Exams Will Hurt Students’ Future: UGC to SC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday, 30 July, has told the Supreme Court that it is not possible to alter its 6 July guidelines mandating universities across India to conduct their final year examination by September end.

The UGC informed the court that the expert committee, headed by Prof RC Kuhad, submitted a report recommending that terminal semester examinations should be conducted by universities/institutions by the end of September.

This report was deliberated and approved by the UGC in a meeting held on 6 July. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had also permitted the schedule of exams by universities and institutions.

"It is submitted that the UGC has issued such guidelines to protect the academic future of students across the country which will be irreparably damaged if their final year/terminal examinations are not held, while also keeping in mind their health and safety," said the academic regulator in its affidavit.