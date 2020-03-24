NEET 2020: Will Exams Be Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak?

As positive cases in India rise during the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Indian government is taking precautions by postponing various exams, which also includes JEE Main 2020 exam.

After the update that JEE Mains exam would be postponed, students are no doubt wondering whether the NEET 2020 examination will be postponed too.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many states have instituted a complete lockdown in the country. Before the lockdown, the state governments had postponed board examinations and shuttered schools and colleges.

On 18 March, a notification was announced by the HRD Ministry to postpone the JEE Main 2020 exam. However, no information has been released by the department regarding the postponement of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020. The NEET 2020 exam remains scheduled to be held on 3rd May 2020.