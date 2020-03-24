NEET 2020: Will Exams Be Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak?
As positive cases in India rise during the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Indian government is taking precautions by postponing various exams, which also includes JEE Main 2020 exam.
After the update that JEE Mains exam would be postponed, students are no doubt wondering whether the NEET 2020 examination will be postponed too.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many states have instituted a complete lockdown in the country. Before the lockdown, the state governments had postponed board examinations and shuttered schools and colleges.
On 18 March, a notification was announced by the HRD Ministry to postpone the JEE Main 2020 exam. However, no information has been released by the department regarding the postponement of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020. The NEET 2020 exam remains scheduled to be held on 3rd May 2020.
According to media reports, the decision to postpone the examination has not been taken yet. As the exams are scheduled on 3 May 2020, the department is not showing any haste.
According to reports, the decision of the department to postpone the examination will only . be taken after checking the schedule of other examinations and the effect of the coronavirus in the upcoming months. It is believed that an update for the National Test Agency (NTA) might come by the end of March.
Can NEET 2020 examination be postponed?
The schedule of the NEET 2020 exam will be decided by the National Testing Agency (NTA). However, given the current situation, the exam cannot be scheduled immediately. Currently there is a lockdown in many states till 31 March or 5 April. In such a situation, the possibility of conducting the examination on 3 May is less.
NEET 2020 Admit Cards Will Be Released on 27 March
Candidates should keep in mind that NTA is going to issue the admit card for NEET 2020 exam on 27th March. At present, no announcement has been made by the department about postponing the admit card. The NTA admit card for NEET 2020 examination will be released on its official website - ntaneet.nic.in.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)