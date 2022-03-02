NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam Time Table 2022 Released: How to Download Date Sheet

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the exam dates of secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) courses 2022.

"The Public Examination (Theory) of NIOS for April 2022 for secondary and senior secondary courses is scheduled to commence from 04 April 2022 at the identified exam centre in India and oversees for learners registered for this examination," reads the official notification released by NIOS.