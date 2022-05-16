NIMCET 2022 Application Correction Window Open: Steps To Edit
Follow the steps given here to make changes or edit the application for NIMCET 2022.
The application correction window for the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test, or NIMCET 2022, has been opened. The National Institute of Technology (NIT) closed the NIMCET 2022 application window on 9 May 2022.
The NIT opened the application correction window to let candidates make changes to the application form, if any. Candidates who had applied for NIMCET 2022 can use this opportunity to correct any mistakes on their application form on the official website at nimcet.in.
Earlier, the NIMCET 2022 application window was supposed to be closed on 4 may 2022 but the deadline was extended till 9 May 2022. The NIMCET 2022 exam will be held on 20 June 2022.
The candidates who had registered for NIMCET 2022 will be able to download the NIMCET admit card from the website on 6 June 2022.
NIMCET 2022 Application Correction Process: Steps To Edit
Visit the official website of NIMCET at nimcet.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Edit NIMCET application form'.
Enter your user ID and password to log in.
Edit the application form or make changes as required and upload all the required documents.
Save and download the NIMCET application form for future reference.
The NIT notified on its website about the NIMCET 2022 and mentioned, "National Institutes of Technology (NITs) are Institutions of National Importance Under Ministry of Education, Government of India. The NIMCET is a Common Entrance National Level Test, conducted by any of the NITs, for admission into their MCA program. The MCA program is offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal. The admission into the MCA program for the year 2022-23 in above 09 NITs is based on the Rank obtained in NIMCET 2022 only."
