NEET UG Counselling 2021 Dates Announced: Check Schedule, Registration Process
NEET UG counselling 2021 dates can be checked on the official website of MCC.
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the dates of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) counselling 2021.
As per the schedule released by MCC, first round of NEET UG counselling is scheduled to begin from 19 January 2022. Candidates appearing for NEET UG counselling will be allowed to register from 19 to 24 January, up to 12 noon. However, the payment facility will be available till 3 pm on 24 January.
Candidates will be allowed to fill their choice between 20 to 24 January, up to 11:55 pm. Choice locking will be allowed from 4 pm to 11:55 pm of 24 January 2022.
Verification of internal candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes will be conducted from 25 to 26 January 2022. Which will be followed by processing of seat allotment from 27 to 28 January 2022. Results for the same will be declared on 29 January.
Allotted candidates will be required to report between 30 January and 4 February 2022.
NEET UG 2021 counseling will be conducted in four rounds. Third round will be the mop-up round, while the fourth round will be the online stray vacancy round. The overall NEET UG 2021 counselling process is scheduled to end by 23 March 2022.
NEET UG 2021 Counselling: How to Apply
Visit the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in
Click on NEET UG counselling link
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your registered credential and sign in
Fill up the required information/upload relevant document
Submit the application and pay the fee
Download and save it for future reference
For more details about NEET UG counselling, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MCC.
