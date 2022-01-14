NEET UG Counselling 2021 Dates Announced: Check Schedule, Registration Process

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the dates of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) counselling 2021.

As per the schedule released by MCC, first round of NEET UG counselling is scheduled to begin from 19 January 2022. Candidates appearing for NEET UG counselling will be allowed to register from 19 to 24 January, up to 12 noon. However, the payment facility will be available till 3 pm on 24 January.

Candidates will be allowed to fill their choice between 20 to 24 January, up to 11:55 pm. Choice locking will be allowed from 4 pm to 11:55 pm of 24 January 2022.