NEET UG 2023 Admit Card to be Out Soon; Expected Date, Time & Steps to Download
NTA will release the NEET UG 2023 admit cards soon. The exam will be held on 7 may 2023
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
NEET Admit Card 2023 - The National Testing Agency or NTA is all set to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2023 admit card soon. The authorities will release the hall ticket for the NEET exam on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
The NEET admit card 2023 release date has not been confirmed yet. But whenever the date is announced, a direct official NEET 2023 admit card download link will made available on the website. Though the registrations for the NEET 2023 will close on 6 April 2023 and the exam will be conducted on 7 May 2023.
Candidates who would have successfully registered on the website will be able to download NTA NEET admit card entering their user ID and password. NEET UG 2023 admit card will be released only for the eligible students.
The NEET 2023 hall tickets will be available in PDF format on the official website. Know the steps to download he NEET UG 2023 Admit card below.
How to Download NEET 2023 Admit Card?
Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, search for a direct NEET admit card 2023 login link.
Enter the NEET application number, date of birth, and security pin and 'Submit'.
The NTA NEET UG admit card undertaking be displayed to ensure that candidate is following COVID-19 guidelines
The admit card for NEET 2023 will be displayed on the screen
You can verify the details on the NEET 2023 admit card.
Download the NEET 2023 admit card and take printouts for future use.
Candidates will have to get their parent's signature NEET admit card 2023
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: NEET UG 2023 NEET UG 2023 Admit card
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.