NEET UG 2021: NTA to Declare NEET Results, Final Answer Key Soon

After the results are announced, NTA will release an All India Merit List of successful candidates of NEET UG 2021 on the basis of the eligibility criteria prescribed by the National Medical Commission and Dental Council of India.

Qualification Criteria

As per the information bulletin, General and General-EWS category students are required to obtain a minimum of marks at 50th percentile in order to be eligible for admission to undergraduate medical courses. However, SC, ST and OBC candidates are required to obtain a minimum of marks at 40th percentile.

For more details about admissions, candidates can check the information bulletin from NTA's website.