National Board of Examinations on Sunday, 17 May, announced that the possibility of conducting NEET Super Speciality or NEET SS in July or August 2020 is unlikely due to the coronavirus outbreak.The NBE has already deferred the exit examinations of MD, MS and DNB Broad Specialty candidates across the country in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS) is conducted by the NBE as per the schedule of admissions notified in Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER), 2000."In view of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exit examinations of MD, MS, and DNB Broad Specialty candidates have been deferred across the country. Therefore, their Final Examinations results are also unlikely to be declared by 15 July 2020 which is the cutoff date as per existing regulations to qualify MD/MS/DNB Broad Specialty exit exam for being eligible to appear in NEET SS of respective admission year," the Board said in a statement on Friday.The Board also said the schedule for conduct of NEET SS 2020 will be published in due course on the NBE website (www.natboard.edu.in) in line with the PGMER, 2000.