NEET PG Counselling 2021: Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today
Selected candidates are required to download the NEET PG seat allotment results on the official website of MCC.
NEET PG Seat Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to declare final seat allotment result for the first round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2021 on Saturday, 22 January 2022.
Candidates who registered themselves for NEET PG counselling round 1 will be able to check their result on the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in.
Provisional result for the same was declared by MCC on Friday, 21 January. "It is for the information to all the candidates that the Provisional Result for Round-1 of Medical MD/MS/DIPLOMA/DNB NEET PG Counselling 2021 is now available. Final result will be displayed on 22 January 2022," reads the official notice released by MCC.
How to Check NEET PG Counselling Seat Allotment Result?
Visit the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in
Click on NEET PG Counselling 2021 Seat Allotment Result link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your NEET PG credentials and login
Your NEET PG 2021 seat allotment result will appear on the screen
Check your result status
If selected, download your allotment letter
"Once the candidates are allotted a seat based on their merit, choice, and eligibility, in any of the rounds of counseling conducted by MCC, the candidates will be required to download their ‘allotment letter’ from the MCC website," reads the official Information Bulletin of NEET PG Counselling 2021.
Candidates selected are required to report at the allotted college between 23 and 28 January 2022.
For details about NEET PG Counselling 2021, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MCC.
