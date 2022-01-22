NEET PG Counselling 2021: Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today

NEET PG Seat Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to declare final seat allotment result for the first round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2021 on Saturday, 22 January 2022.

Candidates who registered themselves for NEET PG counselling round 1 will be able to check their result on the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in.

Provisional result for the same was declared by MCC on Friday, 21 January. "It is for the information to all the candidates that the Provisional Result for Round-1 of Medical MD/MS/DIPLOMA/DNB NEET PG Counselling 2021 is now available. Final result will be displayed on 22 January 2022," reads the official notice released by MCC.