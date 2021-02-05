NCHM JEE 2021 Registration Begins: All You Need to Know About It
NCHM JEE 2021: Candidates can apply for NCHM-JEE 2021 from 3 February to 10 May 2021, till 05:00 pm.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the process of online application form-filling for National Council for Hotel Management- Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2021. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the same can do it at their official website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in.
Candidates can apply for NCHM-JEE 2021 from 3 February to 10 May 2021, till 05:00 pm. The last date to pay online application fee is also 10 May till 11:50 pm.
How to Apply for NCHM JEE 2021?
- Visit NCHM-JEE’s official website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in.
- Click on the link ‘Fill Registration Form NCHM JEE 2021’.
- Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab.
- Fill in all the relevant details and save.
- Upload all the relevant documents.
- Submit and pay the application fee.
- Download application form details.
NCHM JEE 2021 will be conducted on 12 June 2021 from 09:00 AM to 12 noon.
Candidates clearing the entrance exam will be eligible for admission to BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) courses in Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM). Candidates belonging to General and OBS category will have to pay an application fee pf Rs 1,000. EWS candidates need to pay Rs 750. Whereas, SC, ST, PWD, and transgender candidates will have to pay Rs 450 as their application fee.
The entrance will be a 200-mark, Computer Base Test which will comprise of questions from Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude, Reasoning and Logical Deduction, General Knowledge & Current Affairs, English Language, and Aptitude for Service Sector.
