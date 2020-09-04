FAQ: What is NLAT 2020? How do I Apply for NLSIU Bangalore?

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore will not accept the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) scores this academic year and will instead conduct its own National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the university.

NLAT is an online home-based test that will be held on 12 September and candidates would be selected on the basis of aggregate marks scored in the said online test.