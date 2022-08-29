NEET UG 2022: When, Where, and How To Check NEET Exam Answer Key?
NEET-UG Answer Key 2022: Here's how, when, and where to check the answer key and calculate your scores.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revealed the official dates for the release of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 answer key. According to the notice, the answer key will be released on the official website on 30 August 2022. Candidates who appeared in the NEET-UG 2022 exam can check the answer key on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates must remember that the NEET-UG 2022 examination was held on 17 July 2022 and the result is expected to be announced by 7 September 2022. The examination was conducted in an offline mode for a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes (2:00 pm to 5:20 pm).
The answer key released will be provisional and candidates can challege it if they are not satisfied with the answers. Candidates will be required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 against each answer challenged. Once all the queries are addressed, NTA will release a final answer key and that one cannot be challenged.
NEET-UG 2022 Answer Key: When and Where To Check?
The schedule on the official website suggests that the NEET UG 2022 answer key will be published on the official website on Tuesday, 30 August 2022. However, the concerned authorities have not yet announced it formally. Whenever released, candidates can check the answer key on neet.nta.nic.in using their login credentials.
The NEET-UG result is almost around the corner but some aspirants are demanding a second attempt for NEET-UG 2022. Online campaigns are being held by candidates throughout the country under the hashtag #NEETUGsecondattempt on Twitter. However, the authorities have not responded to it yet. Check this space regularly to know the latest updates.
NEET-UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Check?
Candidates who want to know how to check the answer key must follow the steps mentioned below:
Go to the website – neet.nta.nic.in
Click on the direct NEET Answer Key 2022 link on the home page.
Enter the login details like roll number and date of birth
Hit the submit option
Your NEET 2022 UG answer key will be displayed on the screen
Check the answer key and calculate your scores
Download, save, and print the answer key for future reference
Raise objections if you are not satisfied with the answers
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: NEET neet Answer key NEET-UG
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.