National Education Day 2021: History, Significance and Quotes

National Education Day is observed every year on 11 November to celebrate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of independent India.

Maulana Azad was an eminent educationist and served as the first education minister of independent India from 15 August 1947 to 2 February 1958.

He was a towering figure on the Indian political scene and freedom movement, and a scholar rated high in the realms of Urdu Literature. National Education Day celebrates his passion and contribution towards the field of education.