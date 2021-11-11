National Education Day 2021: History, Significance and Quotes
National Education Day commemorates the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
National Education Day is observed every year on 11 November to celebrate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of independent India.
Maulana Azad was an eminent educationist and served as the first education minister of independent India from 15 August 1947 to 2 February 1958.
He was a towering figure on the Indian political scene and freedom movement, and a scholar rated high in the realms of Urdu Literature. National Education Day celebrates his passion and contribution towards the field of education.
National Education Day: History and Significance
The first National Education Day was celebrated on 11 November 2008. The Ministry of Human Resource Development launched National Education Day in 2008 to "commemorate the birthday of this great son (Maulana Abul Kalam Azad) of India by recalling his contribution to the cause of education in India."
Schools and other educational institutions in India celebrate this day by organizing seminars, essay-writing competitions, elocution and other similar events to emphasize on the importance of education.
National Education Day Quotes
“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”Nelson Mandela
“Intelligence plus character-that is the goal of true education.”Martin Luther King Jr.
“Do not train a child to learn by force or harshness; but direct them to it by what amuses their minds, so that you may be better able to discover with accuracy the peculiar bent of the genius of each.”Plato
“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”Mahatma Gandhi
"Education is the movement from darkness to light."Allan Bloom
"It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it."Aristotle
