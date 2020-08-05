Mumbai University Extends Deadline for UG Admissions to 5 August

Deadline for submission of applications to undergradaute courses at Mumbai University have been extended to Wednesday, 6 August, reported The Indian Express.

According to the report, students can apply submit the pre-admission form by 3 pm on Wednesday. The first merit list will be displayed by 11 am on 6 August, second on 11 August and third on 17 August.

“The students were supposed to submit forms by 3 pm on Tuesday. Many of them, however, contacted us citing issues due to rain. We decided to accommodate students by revising the date,” said Vinod Patil, In-Charge Register Mumbai University.

The university also announced a new centre for research on economy on the 100th foundation day of the Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy on 1 August.