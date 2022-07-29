MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2022 Declared on msbte.org.in, Steps To Download
Know where and how to check and download results for MSBTE Summer Diploma Results 2022
The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has declared the MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2022. Candidates who gave the MSBTE Summer Diploma Exam 2022 can check their results on the official website at msbte.org.in.
The results are available on the website for download. To download the MSBTE Result 2022, you will have to enter your login credentials such as roll number, registration number, etc.
Know how candidates can check and download the results in easy steps.
The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) declared the results for the summer diploma exam, which was conducted for the second, fourth, and sixth semester.
The MSBTE Winter Diploma Exam 2022 will be conducted for the first, third, and fifth semester and is scheduled in the months of November and December,
The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education Department conducts the exam for the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education every year.
The MSBTE Summer Diploma Exam 2022 was conducted from 8 June 2022 to 30 June 2022.
MBSTE Summer Diploma Result 2022: How To Check
Visit the official website at msbte.org.in.
On the homepage, click on the link 'MSBTE Summer Diploma Result.'
A new page will appear, enter your login details.
Submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check and download the result and keep a copy.
