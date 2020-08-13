MPSOS Class 10 & 12 Admit Cards Out, Check Steps to Download Here
Candidates are required to carry a copy of their admit card to the examination centre.
Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) Education Board on Thursday, 13 August, released the MPSOS “Ruk Jana Nahi” Yojna class 10 and 12 admit card on its official website.
Students of MPSOS class 10 and 12 who have registered for the MPSOS “Ruk Jana Nahi” Yojna examination can download their admit card online at mpsos.nic.in.
Candidates are required to carry a copy of their admit card to the examination centre to be allowed to appear for the MPSOS exam
How to Download MPSOS Class 10 and 12 Admit Cards
1. Visit the official website at mpsos.nic.in
2. Click on the link that reads, “Admit Card’’
3. A new page will appear on the display screen
4. Click on the link that reads, “Ruk Jana Nahi” Yojna class 10 and 12 Admit Card”
5. You will be redirected to the login page
6. Key in your credentials and login
7. The admit card will appear on the display screen
8. Download the admit card and print a copy for future use
