MPSOS Class 10 & 12 Admit Cards Out, Check Steps to Download Here

Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) Education Board on Thursday, 13 August, released the MPSOS “Ruk Jana Nahi” Yojna class 10 and 12 admit card on its official website.

Students of MPSOS class 10 and 12 who have registered for the MPSOS “Ruk Jana Nahi” Yojna examination can download their admit card online at mpsos.nic.in.

Candidates are required to carry a copy of their admit card to the examination centre to be allowed to appear for the MPSOS exam