MP Class 12 Board Result 2020 Declared: Direct Link Available Here
Madhya Pradesh MPBSE class 12 board exam result out on the official website - mpbse.nic.in
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the class 12 board results of all the streams on its official website. Students who appeared for the class 12 science, commerce or arts stream, can check the result by visiting the official website of the department at - mpbse.nic.in.
Students are advised to see the results on the official website of the MP Board or the websites given below. To see the results, students will need their respective roll number and other login details.
The direct link and steps to download the MP class 12 board result 2020 are given down below:
How to Check MP Class 12 Board Result 2020?
- First of all, visit the official website of MP Board at - mpbse.nic.in.
- After this, click on the 'Class 12 board result 2020' link.
- A new page will open as soon as you click on the link.
- Click on the stream for which you appeared for the exam.
- Submit the required information here.
- The result will appear on your screen after submitting the details.
- Check and download the result for future reference.
MP Board Class 12 Board Result 2019 Analysis
In 2019, a total of 32 lakh students appeared for the class 12 exam, out of which the overall pass percentage was 37%. Looking at pass percentage of boys and girls seperately, overall pass percentage among boys were 68.94% whereas, among girls was 76.31%.
