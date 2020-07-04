MP Class 10 Board Result 2020 Declared: Direct Link Available Here

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the class 10 board results on its official website. Students who appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board's class 10 exam, can check the result by visiting the official website of the department at - mpbse.nic.in.

Students are advised to see the results on the official website of the MP Board or the websites given below. To see the results, students will need their respective roll number and other login details.

The direct link and steps to download the MP class 10 board result 2020 are given down below: