MP Class 10 Board Result 2020 Declared: Direct Link Available Here
Madhya Pradesh class 10 board exam result out on the official website - mpbse.nic.in
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the class 10 board results on its official website. Students who appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board's class 10 exam, can check the result by visiting the official website of the department at - mpbse.nic.in.
Students are advised to see the results on the official website of the MP Board or the websites given below. To see the results, students will need their respective roll number and other login details.
The direct link and steps to download the MP class 10 board result 2020 are given down below:
How to Check MP Class 10 Board Result 2020?
- First of all, visit the official website of MP Board at - mpbse.nic.in.
- After this, click on the 'Class 10 board result 2020' link.
- A new page will open as soon as you click on the link.
- Submit the required information here.
- The result will appear on your screen after submitting the details.
- Check and download the result for future reference.
More Websites To Check MP Class 10 Board Result
Apart from the official website, the result of MP board class 10 can be checked on mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in websites.
MP Board Class 10 Result 2019 Analysis
Last year, the overall pass percentage of class 10 result was 61.32%. However, in 2019, 144 students made it to the top 10 list of MP Board class 10 Result.
