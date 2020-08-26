Maha Postpones Exams Held by State’s Public Services Commission
The state government has also opposed JEE-NEET exams scheduled to be conducted from 1 September.
The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday, 26 August, decided to postpone all exams being conducted by state Public Services Commission (MPSC) in view of COVID-19 pandemic, reported PTI.
Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that time was “not right” to either conduct exams or reopen schools and colleges in the state.
“There was a report from the US that about 97,000 children were infected by COVID-19 when schools were opened. What will we do if such a situation arises here?” asked Thackeray, addressing the other Opposition chief ministers.
The state has also been strongly opposing the JEE (Main) and NEET exams, which are scheduled to be held from 1 September. Maharashtra has the highest number of candidates enrolled in these exams, followed by Uttar Pradesh.
