Maha Postpones Exams Held by State’s Public Services Commission

“There was a report from the US that about 97,000 children were infected by COVID-19 when schools were opened. What will we do if such a situation arises here?” asked Thackeray, addressing the other Opposition chief ministers.

The state has also been strongly opposing the JEE (Main) and NEET exams, which are scheduled to be held from 1 September. Maharashtra has the highest number of candidates enrolled in these exams, followed by Uttar Pradesh.