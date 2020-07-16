Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2020 Out: Direct Link Given Here
Maharashtra Board HSC exam results has been declared on the official website - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in
Maharashtra HSC class 12 board has been announced on the official wesbite of the board at - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. The result of all the streams including science, commerce and arts, have been announced.
Students who appeared for the HSC exam can now visit the official website and download their respective results. Maharashtra HSC class 12 board exams were conducted from 18 February to 17 March 2020.
The direct link and steps to download the HSC result is given down below.
How to Download Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020?
- Visit the official website of the board at - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.
- Click on 'HSC'.
- Enter the user name and password.
- Click on the link 'HSC Result 2020'
- The result will appear on the screen.
- Check and download the result for future refrence.
Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2019 Analysis
Last year, around 14 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC exam out of which the overall pass percentage was 85.88%. Overall pass percentage of male students was 82.40%, whereas, total pass percentage of female students was 90.25%.
